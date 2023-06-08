Do Not Divide Lagos Residents Along Ethnic Lines – Rhodes-Vivour Fires Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state for the 2023 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has slammed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, for allegedly saying the Assembly will make laws to protect the property right of indigenes.

Naija News reports that Obasa had, in his acceptance speech after his re-election as the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, declared Lagos is a Yoruba land, saying lawmakers will go to any length to protect the state indigenes even if it means reversing existing law.

But reacting in a statement on his Twitter handle on Thursday, Rhodes-Vivour warned the Speaker against laws that will divide Lagos residents along ethnic lines.

According to the former gubernatorial candidate, any enacted law that seeks to reverse property rights in favour of the indigenous people of Lagos state at the expense of other residents is divisive and not in the economic interest of Lagos.

He described such a move as an attempt to undermine the fundamental right of residents as enshrined in the country’s constitution, adding that well-meaning Lagosians should resist “the divisive bill.”

Rhodes-Vivour stated that the law would discourage the participation of local and international investors in Lagos’ economy.

He said: “By considering this regressive bill, the Speaker disregards the spirit of the Nigerian Constitution and perpetuates a discriminatory system that divides our society along ethnic lines.

“The proposed bill undermines the principle of private ownership and could severely affect investment, economic growth, and overall prosperity in Lagos State. By considering such legislation, the Speaker is sending a damaging message to local and international investors, discouraging their participation and confidence in the state’s economy.”

Rhodes-Vivour asked the Assembly to advocate laws that would instead “protect heritage, historical sites, and traditional institutions from political vandalism.”