Court Extends Order Restraining EFCC, DSS from detaining Yari

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has gotten an extension of a court order from the Federal High Court in Abuja, restraining the nation’s anti-graft agencies, and the Department of State Service (DSS) from detaining him over fraud allegations.

Recall that Yari, through his counsel, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), on Monday filed a motion asking the judge to stop the DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) from arresting and detaining him.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Aondoakaa informed the court that all the respondents had been served as directed by the court.

Yari had, through his team of lawyers led by the former minister of justice, filed the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ANJ/CS/785/23 and sued the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

In the application, the former governor prayed to the court for an order restraining the respondents from detaining and preventing him from attending or participating in the proclamation of the 10th Senate by President Bola Tinubu on June 13.

Yari said his aspiration to contest the position of senate president had drawn consternation from some members of his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which had resorted to using the respondents and their agents to harass him.

Yari said if the order was not given, his rights would have been breached by the respondents.

However, the presiding judge, Donatus Okorowo extended the order after Yari’s counsel, Aondoakaa made an oral application to the effect.

Okorowo adjourned the matter until June 27 and barred the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS from detaining Yari until they appear to show cause on the next adjourned date.