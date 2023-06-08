Commotion In Anambra House Of Assembly As Armed Men Attempt To Whisk Away Lawmaker-elect

There was a commotion at the Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday, as four armed men, suspected to be operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) attempted to whisk away a member-elect for Nnewi North constituency, Onyekachukwu Ike.

Naija News learnt that the armed men stormed the Assembly complex in three vehicles and grabbed the member-elect after participating in the valedictory Thanksgiving mass for the seventh Assembly.

Onyekachukwu Ike was reportedly being forced into the DSS vehicle before security personnel immediately locked the exit gate while they were trying to drive out of the Assembly complex.

According to DAILY POST, the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Esther Aneto, and other senior staff expressed displeasure at how the DSS operatives did not inform them or the Police personnel at the Assembly before trying to whisk the lawmaker-elect away.

One of the DSS operatives, however, explained that they had a court order to arrest Onyekachukwu Ike.

Ike was later released after the Speaker, Uche Okafor, and the Deputy Governor, Onyeka Ibezim, who came to represent the Governor at the Valedictory session of the seventh Assembly, intervened in the issue.

PDP Chairman Denies Saying Peter Obi Rigged Election

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, has condemned claims that he accused the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of rigging the February 25 presidential election in Anambra.

Nwobu asserts that his statement was distorted to distract public attention.

In a statement delivered via the deputy director of media and publicity of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Committee, Uloka Chibuike, Nwobu insisted that the petition filed by his party at the tribunal was against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not the Labour Party or Peter Obi.

The statement denounced the fabrication and referred to it as a “deliberate attempt by a few innuendos to discredit and blackmail Chief Nwobu.”