Champions League Final: Guardiola Names Man City Squad To Face Inter Milan

Manchester City’s squad for Saturday, June 9, UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan has been unveiled.

Naija News understands that Pep Guardiola’s men have headed to Istanbul, Turkey, ahead of the most anticipated match as City sets for a treble.

Guardiola’s 23-man squad was revealed on Thursday evening on Man City’s official website.

The squad are expected to train in Turkey on Friday ahead of the showpiece game. Recall that Man City eliminated Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final clash, while Inter Milan knocked rivals AC Milan out of the competition to make for a feisty final.

Below is the Man City’s squad to face Inter Milan:

Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Riyad Mahrez, Ederson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis

The kick-off time for the Champions League final is 8 pm Nigeria time.