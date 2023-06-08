Tinubu Meets Akwa Ibom, Plateau Governors

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with Governors Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting with the two governors started minutes after 11am

Recall that Tinubu had on Wednesday held his maiden parley with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) where he called on the Governors to work with the Federal Government.

Eno was however not at the Wednesday meeting.

It is uncertain, as at the time of filing this report whether Tinubu is meeting both Governors together or in separate sessions.