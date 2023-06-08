Alexis Mac Allister Signs Five-Year Deal With Liverpool

Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister signed a five-year deal with Liverpool on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Liverpool paid a whopping £35 million to Brighton before the deal was sealed but that amount could rise to £55 million due to add-ons.

Alexis Mac Allister scored 20 goals in 112 games for Brighton as he helped the team to finish 6th in the Premier League last season and qualify for European competition for the first time in the club’s history. The 24-year-old midfielder also helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, is trying to strengthen his midfield because his veteran midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave Anfield this summer. Hence, Alexis Mac Allister is seen as one of the players that could be used to rebuild the Reds’ midfield ahead of next season.

After signing the transfer deal with Liverpool, Mac Allister said, “It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait”.

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

The Argentina international added, “Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that.

“That’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club.”