WWE Legend ‘The Iron Sheik’ Is Dead

Wrestling icon, Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, popularly known by his ring name ‘The Iron Sheik’ has died at the age of 81.

Naija News reports that the family of the deceased made this known in a statement shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Although they failed to reveal the circumstances that led to the death of ‘The Iron Sheik’ but noted that the family take solace in knowing that their son died peacefully.

The statement read, “Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

Vaziri left behind his wife of 47 years, Caryl, his children, Tanya, Nikki, Marissa, and son-in-law Eddie, as well as five grandchildren and two nephews.

Sheik received his World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame induction in 2005 and made cameo appearances on WWE programming in the following years.

The Iron Sheik’s last match took place in 2007.