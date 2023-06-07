Wilfried Zaha Offered £45 Million Deal In Saudi Arabia

Ivory Coast international, Wilfried Zaha has become the latest superstar in Europe that has attracted the interest of the moneybags in Saudi Arabia.

Wilfried Zaha who seems to be having a tough time extending his contract at Crystal Palace, has been given the fantastic opportunity to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The 30-year-old Ivorian forward is considering signing a three-year deal worth £45 million from the Saudi club according to Sky Sports.

This means that Wilfried Zaha who is said to still be interested in playing in Europe has to choose from playing for the money in the Saudi Pro League, staying at Crystal Palace, and joining Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid who are said to be interested in him.

The Ivory Coast-born football star is currently weighing all of his options before choosing a course of action this summer.

It hasn’t been ruled out that he will sign a new deal with Crystal Palace before the end of his present one, which will expire at the end of June.

Despite continuous reports that he could move in recent years, Zaha has spent most of his career at the London club. He has 90 goals and 76 assists in 458 games across all competitions for the club.

At the international level, he has made 30 appearances and scored 5 goals for Ivory Coast.