Why I Appealed Dismissal Of My Suit Against Atiku – Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Employment, Festus Keyamo, has given the reason for his appeal against the dismissal of the suit to investigate the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) saga.

Naija News reported that a Federal High Court, in a judgement delivered by Justice James Omotosho, on Monday, June 5, held that the suit lacked merit.

Justice Omotosho also ruled that the suit was premature, stressing that Keyamo failed to allow the relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the allegation he raised against Atiku before he brought the matter to court.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, Keyamo said he has filed an appeal against the court’s judgment on four grounds and with a possibility of adding to it.

The former minister reiterated he is not backing down on the issue, adding the case will be taken to the Supreme Court.

However, in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Tuesday night, Keyamo said he is appealing the case to rid the country of corruption.

The former minister said the battle to curb corruption in the country is not meant to be easy, stressing that the struggle continues.

He wrote: “The battle to rid our country of corruption was never meant to be a tea party. We are naturally built to run the marathon. The struggle continues.”