Twitter: Elon Musk Introduces New Feature For Content Creators

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of America-based social media company, Twitter, Elon Musk, has announced a new feature that would greatly benefit content creators.

Adding to the recent features on the microblogging site, Musk announced on Wednesday morning via a tweet that the platform would henceforth provide subscribers’ email addresses to content creators.

The development means that content creators could now interact easily with their subscribers outside Twitter after clicking a button on the platform.

Whether they remain or opt out of Twitter, content creators will have emails of their subscribers with them as soon as they opt for their services.

“This platform will provide email addresses of subscribers (who opt in) to content creators, so that creators are able to leave this platform easily & take their subscribers with them if they want,” Musk noted on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Naija News recalls that while making a few changes on the microblogging site a few weeks ago, Musk revealed that he was “paying for a few (subscriptions) personally.”

Twitter had initially deactivated the blue ticks of verified accounts that did not pay for an $8 monthly subscription.

However, the blue tick of famous persons and those with huge followers and engagements were reinstated later.

American rapper Lil Nas X, whose profile displays the blue tick, tweeted: “On my soul, I didn’t pay for Twitter blue, u will feel my wrath, tesla man!”

Also, the accounts of some dead celebrities, such as US chef Anthony Bourdain, also received a blue tick.

Many official media accounts regained a tick, including AFP, which has not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

The New York Times got back its gold badge this month after Musk had bashed the news organization as “propaganda”.

The Times is among the major media groups that have a gold tick reserved for an “official business account” paying at least $1,000 a month.

The reinstated ticks did not lure back US public radio NPR and Canada’s public broadcaster CBC, which recently suspended activity on their accounts and had not resumed tweeting as of Sunday.

The broadcasters were among those to protest the “state-affiliated” and “government-funded” labels Twitter attached to them, which were previously reserved for non-independent media funded by autocratic governments, Naija News reports.