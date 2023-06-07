Transfer: Lionel Messi Confirms Club He Is Joining

Paris Saint-German (PSG) and Argentina playmaker, Lionel Messi on Wednesday confirmed that he will be joining MLS side, Inter Miami FC this summer.

Messi in a statement with Mundo Deportivo said, “I’m not going back to Barça, I’m going to Inter Miami.

“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami. I still haven’t closed it one hundred per cent. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue on the path. If the Barcelona thing didn’t come out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more in my family.”

Speaking on the possibility of him returning to Barcelona, he said, “I really wanted [to return to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in hand of another.

“I heard that they had to sell players or lower players’ salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that, nor take charge of obtaining something that had to do with all that.”