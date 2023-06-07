Tinubu Meets Oil Marketers Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday met with major oil marketers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the oil marketers were led to the meeting by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The President’s meeting with the oil marketers comes amid the controversy and protests trailing the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol.

The President during his inaugural speech had announced the removal of subsidy payment on petrol.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has reportedly directed the National Economic Council (NEC) to commence the intervention process on how to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News gathered that the development was disclosed by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday when he led some major oil marketers on a courtesy call to the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the governor, he understands the removal of the fuel subsidy would cause Nigerians some hardship, but the NEC led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has received instructions to start working on how to roll the intervention process.

Abiodun said the removal of the subsidy regime by the President indicates his determination and courage to remove the haemorrhage that had bedevilled the country for decades.