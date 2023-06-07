Tinubu Meets Lawmakers Thursday Ahead Of 10th National Assembly Inauguration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to meet with lawmakers-elect across all political parties on Thursday, June 8, 2023, before the 10th National Assembly (NASS) inauguration.

Naija News reports that the 10th NASS inauguration will hold on June 13.

Ahead of the event, an official invitation letter was reportedly addressed to the Senate and read on Wednesday by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary.

It was stated in the letter that the meeting between the lawmakers and the president would take place at the State House Conference Centre, State House, Abuja, at 2:00 pm tomorrow.

It was revealed that Tinubu planned a separate meeting with All Progressive Congress (APC) and opposition party lawmakers on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

However, sources quoted by The PUNCH revealed that the meeting was rescheduled because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted that they were not informed of the notice, hence could not let their members attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, sat on the floor for Senator Omo-Agege to preside over the plenary.

According to Lawan, he was sitting on the floor because he was trying to get used to being a floor member.