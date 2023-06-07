Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Directs NEC To Commence Intervention Process – Dapo Abiodun Reveals

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly directed the National Economic Council (NEC) to commence the intervention process on how to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News gathered that the development was disclosed by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday when he led some major oil marketers on a courtesy call to the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the governor, he understands the removal of the fuel subsidy would cause Nigerians some hardship, but the NEC led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has received instructions to start working on how to roll the intervention process.

Abiodun said the removal of the subsidy regime by the President indicates his determination and courage to remove the haemorrhage that had bedevilled the country for decades.

He, however, admitted that while there would be some discomfort for Nigerians, the ultimate benefit would eventually pay off because no gains without pain.

Speaking on why the marketers were at the Presidential Villa, Abiodun noted that they were in the presidential villa to express solidarity with the president for his bold decision to end subsidy payments.

It would be recalled that the President on the day of his inauguration last week, announced the removal of subsidy regime.