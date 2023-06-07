Samuel Chukwueze Reacts After Winning La Liga’s African MVP Award

Nigeria and Villarreal skillful winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has expressed his joy at winning the African Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award for the just-concluded 2022–23 La Liga season.

Naija News gathered that 26 African football journalists and more than 30, 000 fans across the continent voted for the best La Liga player from Africa.

Samuel Chukwueze outshone a fierce opposition from Athletic Club attacker Iaki Williams and Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to emerge as the winner of the award.

The Yellow Submarine’s Super Eagles winger enjoyed a remarkable season, playing in 37 of the team’s 38 La Liga games while also contributing 11 assists and 13 goals in all competitions.

At the end of the season, Villarreal were able to qualify for the European competition for next season as a result of Chukwueze’s tireless contributions.

After he received La Liga’s African Most Valuable Player Award, Samuel Chukwueze took to his Instagram page to thank his coach at Villarreal Quique Setién.

The Nigeria international wrote: “I feel so happy to win this award.

“I’ve worked very hard this season, but I want to thank my teammates for making it possible. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible for me… and the coach [Quique Setién] too. When the coach believes in you, and gives you the confidence to play and enjoy yourself, it really motivates you.

“But I think I can still do more. I want to continue working hard. I’m still young, so I’m still learning. This is just the beginning.”