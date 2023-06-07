Rhodes Vivour: Reactions Trail MC Oluomo’s Son Graduation From MIT With 4.0 GPA

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react differently to the graduation of Ololade Abdulai, the son of Lagos State Parks and Garages chairman, Musiliu Akisanya, better known as MC Oluomo, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States.

Naija News reported that MC Oluomo took to his social media page earlier to celebrate his son for bagging a double major from MIT. He added that Ololade graduated with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management, with a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

“Today, I celebrate my son, Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya. He has graduated from MIT, one of the highest-ranked universities globally, with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Management, maintaining a remarkable 4.0 GPA.

“His exceptional dedication was recognized and awarded by both the Engineering and Business departments as he was the student who demonstrated the highest level of effort and achievement in coursework, leadership, and professional activities. Congratulations, my son,” MC Oluomo wrote while celebrating his son’s latest achievement.

The development, however, has generated a barrage of reactions on social media as netizens aired their different opinions.

See some of the reactions below:

On Twitter, one Pastor Okezie J Atani made a mockery of those who had celebrated the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Chinedu Patrick Rhodes-Vivour, also known as GRV, for graduating from MIT.

The self-proclaimed cleric wrote: “I just want to let you know that MC Oluomo son has graduated from MIT, United State. He graduated with GPA of 4.0 with double major in Chemical Engineering and Business

“This is for those who kept going on and on about GRV graduating from MIT. And for those who called McOluomo a tout and all the rubb!sh names you guys have been calling him.

“Some of you that insulted him can’t send yourself or your wards to even poly and you hide behind your china phone to type trash.

“Well the tout MC Oluomo sent his son to MIT America and the boy came out with remarkable GPA. Congratulations.”

Replying Atani, @Nairaexchanger wrote: – “So MC Oluomo is now your role model. Well, I pray your children and your generations to come, turn out to be like him and his boys. Let me hear your Amen pastor. Nonsense.”

Other reactions reads: