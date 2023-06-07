Presidential Tribunal: Atiku, PDP’s Petition Against Tinubu Stalled Again

The petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar against the victory of President Bola Tinubu was again stalled in court on Wednesday.

Naija News understands Wednesday’s hearing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had to be brought to an abrupt end following the objection from the respondents who claimed the petitioners’ decision to call witnesses whose statements were served on them late.

Earlier during proceedings, the petitioners’ lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN) tendered bundles of copies of Forms EC8B from 11 Local Government Areas in Kogi States, which were admitted by the court after the respondents registered their objection but promised to provide reasons later.

However, when Uche moved to call some subpoenaed witnesses, the lawyers to the respondents – Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Akin Olujinmi (SAN) for President Bola Tinubu, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), all kicked against the move.

They complained that the witnesses’ written statements, filed by the petitioners, were served on them just a few minutes before the commencement of Wednesday’s proceedings and therefore sought time to study the statements and seek clarifications from their clients.

This development forced the court to postpone further hearing till Thursday.

It would be recalled that a similar incident occurred on Tuesday when proceedings were equally brought to an abrupt end owing to some defects identified in the schedule of documents filed by the petitioners.