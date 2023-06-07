Poisonous Knife: Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Swears In Akume As SGF

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the appointment of George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Akume officially took his oath of office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Reacting via a Twitter post, Senator Sani said the President dodged a poisonous knife by giving the appointment of the SGF to Akume and not “Mr Over Sabi”.

While Tinubu appointed Akume, a former Interior Minister as the new SGF, he also made the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as, his Chief of Staff (CoS).

According to Sani, Tinubu would have caused discord between him and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, if another person was appointed SGF.

“If Tinubu had appointed ‘Mr Over Sabi’ as SGF or Chief of Staff, he would have sown the seed of discord between the President and the Vice President, Speak and move around as more important than the two. Tinubu has dodged a Poisonous knife,” Sani wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Regina Akume, the wife of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has assured Nigerians that her husband will do his best for the country.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the inauguration of the new SGF, Akume said her husband will discharge his duties diligently in the interest of all the citizens.

She said: “My husband is a very hardworking man, very humble, kind and compassionate and I know this time too he will do his best for Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the new Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia said he was elated that Benue was chosen to produce the SGF.

The governor said he is confident that Akume is going to deliver in his new position and the nation is going to be proud that he was chosen as the SGF.

He said: “I’m full of enormous joy. It is a factor of exaltation. Out of the many States, Benue is chosen and it’s one of our sons whom we are all proud of. We know his requisites; we know what he has offered in the past decades for the state and for the nation.

“We are very confident that he is again going to deliver and the nation is going to be proud that our choicest man for Benue is selected and sworn in for this great job.”