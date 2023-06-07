Photos/Video: Moment Tinubu Swears In Akume As SGF

On Wednesday, June 7, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swore in Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Benue State was sworn in at the council chamber where he took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in the presence of some dignitaries, including some serving and former Governors.

Also present at the swearing-in event is Vice President, Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan and the spouse of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume, among others.

Meanwhile, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned President Tinubu not to interfere in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

Naija News reports that there is a division among lawmakers and top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the leadership of the 10th NASS.

The leadership of the APC, with Tinubu’s backing, are said to have endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio and three others for the principal positions in the National Assembly.

The ruling party endorsed Senator Akpabio from South-South for Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau from the North-west for Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abass from the North-west for Speaker, House of Representatives and Hon. Ben Kalu, South-East for Deputy Speaker.

Some lawmakers, however, are pushing for the likes of Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Osita Izunaso, Senator Sani Musa, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Hon Aliyu Betara, and many others to occupy the key positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking, however, during an interview on Channels Television programme, the spokesperson of the NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the Northern Elders Forum are against President Tinubu interfering with the leadership tussle in the National Assembly because imposing leaders on the legislators was “not in his best interest.”

Baba-Ahmed said: “We believe that the National Assembly should be respected enough to be allowed members of the National Assembly to choose their leaders, Nigerians elected them, and from this point on they should be trusted to exercise the judgement of what is right for the country and for the legislature, independence of the legislature is absolutely crucial, it should not be compromised in any way or form.

“We believe that legislators are people who are responsible, voted for, a legislature is an extremely important organ of government the executive has no business dictating to them who they choose to be their leaders; we believe they should be independent.”