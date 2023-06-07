Photos From Ninth Assembly Valedictory Session

The Ninth House of Representatives has on Wednesday held its valedictory session in Abuja.

Naija News reports that at the session, the Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila, who was recently appointed Chief of Staff (CoS) by President Bola Tinubu, bid the lawmakers farewell ahead of the assumption of his new role on June 14.

The Speaker, in his farewell message, recalled his journey of 20 years in the House and also appreciated the House for the support.

Below are some photos from the event: