Peter Obi Sends Message To Pastor Kumuyi On His 82nd Birthday

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated the General Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obi thanked God for the positive transformation the Christian leader has brought in the Church and society.

The former Governor of Anambra State prayed to God to bless him with abundant health, wisdom and strength to continue to stand for what is right, and continue to preach justice, equity and fairness for all, especially the less privilege.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to you Sir – Pastor W. F. Kumuyi. As you mark your 82nd birthday today, I thank God for and with you, for the positive transformation God has used you to bring in the Church and society.

“As you continue to labour in God’s vineyard, may He bless you with abundant health, wisdom and strength to continue to stand for what is right, and continue to preach justice, equity and fairness for all, especially the less privilege.”