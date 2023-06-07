Obi, Atiku, Tambuwal Meet In Emeka Ihedioha Mother’s Tribute

Noteworthy Nigerians, including Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, convened in Abuja yesterday to honour the memory of Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha.

Dorothy, the mother of Emeka Ihedioha, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, was fondly remembered for her vibrant and inspiring life.

At the Service of Songs held at St James Anglican Church in Asokoro, the congregation paid their heartfelt tributes to Dorothy, speaking of her as a God-fearing, tolerant, and joyful woman.

Her life and the legacy she left behind were recognized as a beacon to emulate.

Peter Obi, in his homage, hailed Dorothy as a true mother and a beacon of peace.

The presidential candidate recounted her urging him to remain united with Ihedioha, irrespective of their differing political loyalties.

He shared, “I always go to his house to see Mama and his wife, and I say to Emeka, I came here to see Mama, not for politics, so let’s keep politics aside. Mama would pray for me that God would grant me whatever I’m seeking.”

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, remembered Dorothy as a pillar of hope and support to her family, friends, and the country.

He spoke of her unwavering strength, dedication to peace, and positive impact on numerous Nigerians’ lives.

He remarked, “We shall continue to remember her for who she was – a mother and a pillar of support.”

Representing Atiku Abubakar, his wife, Titi Abubakar, also honoured Dorothy as a virtuous woman and a disciplinarian.

“Mama did not die, and we should not mourn. We should just be in a rejoicing moment. She was a great disciplinarian, despite being a teacher,” she said.

The Archdeacon and Vicar of St. Matthews Anglican Church, Gwarinpa, Andrews Ukejiofor, representing the Anglican Primate, Henry Ndukuba, implored the attendees to be conscious of their actions and consider life as temporary.

He emphasized the need for all to rededicate their lives to God, irrespective of their religious affiliations and backgrounds.

The commemorative event was graced by several high-profile political figures, including former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, and former Governors Liyel Imoke, Theodore Orji, Achike Udenwa, Tunde Ogbeha, and Celestine Omeha.

Other distinguished attendees included Dakuku Peterside, Iyorchia Ayu, and Olisa Metuh.