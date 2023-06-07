Nollywood Actress, Zainab Balogun Opens Up On Battle With Endometriosis

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, has opened up on her battle with endometriosis and the reason for keeping the news of her marriage to Dikko Nwachukwu a secret.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed she had been suffering from the medical disorder for about 20 years.

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a medical disorder, which occurs when cells from the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other areas of the body and causes pain, heavy bleeding, bleeding between periods, and infertility.

Speaking on the ailment, Zainab said it is hard to go through the situation alone, stressing that her husband was supportive during the medical disorder.

In her words, “Yes, of course [my husband was supportive]. You know, you have to take the village mentality when it comes to dealing with something as big as this. You realised that you are going to need the therapist, the back rubber, and the make-me-laugh person. So, it would be hard to do something like this alone [without the support of my husband]. Not even just because of the physical aspects, but more so, the mental and emotional aspects.”

On why she didn’t share photos from her wedding in 2018, the movie star said she was very comfortable with nobody seeing photos from her wedding because it is about her life and not work.

She said, “I did not [share my wedding photos]. I don’t know who did it. The only person who had permission to share one image, which was like a beauty image, was my make-up artist.

“I was very comfortable with nobody seeing an image from my wedding. I mean, my personal life is very personal. It’s not out for public consumption because that is not my work, that’s my life.”