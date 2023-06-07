Nigerian Star Player, Odion Ighalo Joins Davido’s Challenge (Video)

Nigeria international footballer, Odion Ighalo has joined the ‘Unavailable challenge’ started by Afrobeat star, Davido following the release of his song ‘Unavailable’.

The song is arguably the most loved from Davido’s fourth studio album Timeless released on March 31, 2023.

Sharing a video on Tuesday night, Ighalo showcased his dancing skills with some men doing the Unavailable challenge.

He said, “Me and my boys are unavailable for stress and wahala. We are only available for enjoyment.” Then he asked his followers to decide who won the dance challenge.

The video has garnered hundreds of comments in reaction, amongst which are, Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, fitness coach Amara Kanu, wife of ex-footballer Nwankwo Kanu; and entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest.

Ighalo, 33, won the Saudi Arabia King’s Cup with Al Hilal last season.

His team, however, could not retain their championship in the Saudi Pro League, finishing third behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and eventual winners Al-Ittihad.