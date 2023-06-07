Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 7th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 7th June 2023.

The PUNCH: The House of Representatives has called for a forensic audit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to determine its assets and liabilities as well as its current market value. According to the House, the audit has become necessary due to the metamorphosis of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation into a limited liability company.

ThisDay: Five states of the federation, yesterday, inaugurated their Houses of Assembly for new sessions and elected presiding officers from among the lawmakers, as required by the constitution. Section 105 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, provides that the person elected as governor of a state shall have powers to issue a proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the House of Assembly of the state concerned after his swearing in.

The Nation: With strike threat by Labour as an aftermath of petrol subsidy removal over, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has turned his attention to a smooth take-off of the 10th National Assembly. He is expected to issue a proclamation giving effect to the commencement of a new legislative cycle next week.

Daily Trust: A cross-section of artisans, engineers and other Nigerians have accused the organised labour of selling out over the resolutions reached with the federal government on the fuel subsidy removal. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday secured “seven key agreements” with the federal government before suspending their planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence today.

