Nigeria Air: One Man Scammed The Whole Of Nigeria, Painted Airplane With 139 Billion – Rude Boy

Nigerian musician, Rudeboy has taken to social media to express his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the cost of repainting and rebranding a Nigeria Air aircraft.

It was recently reported that this process cost an estimated 139 billion Naira, a claim that has since been widely discussed.

The issue arose after the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, was summoned to a meeting by the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation.

The discussion was focused on the recent launch of Nigeria Air, an aircraft gotten from Ethiopian Airlines.

The Committee requested Dr Meribole to provide all relevant documentation related to the national carrier, including the breakdown of the reported 139 billion Naira used for the aircraft’s exterior repainting.

The House of Representatives committee on Tuesday concluded that the launching of the National Carrier was a fraud

In response to the exorbitant costs, Rudeboy, a renowned Nigerian singer, shared his thoughts on his official Instagram story.

He said he had heard of several scams in various situations, but this situation took scamming to a new level.

“Then all of a sudden, one man scammed a whole country (Nigeria). Aircraft scam. 139 billion for painting. They will soon sell this country. Country scam,” Rudeboy wrote in his Instagram post.

The post has since elicited a range of reactions from his followers and other observers of the unfolding controversy.

See the post below: