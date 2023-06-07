New Ebonyi Gov, Nwifuru, Replies Indigenes Calling For His Resignation 

The newly inaugurated Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has replied to indigenes calling for his resignation barely a week after his administration came on board.

The governor said he refused to be pressured by any faceless group, who wants to pressurise him to form his cabinet.

Earlier, Naija News reported that an association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) challenged the governor to take full charge of his government or resign from office.

It was learnt that the President of the diaspora group, Pascal Oluchchukwu, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, alleged that the immediate past governor, David Umahi is still secretly running the affairs of the state.

He claimed that the electorates are yet to see any visible signs of governance and not even the appointment of his kitchen cabinet.

However, the governor in his reply through his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, has said he won’t allow any faceless group to push him around because the stand of the group does not determine if his administration is weak or not.

He said, “The Governor is taking his time to assemble professionals in various areas to help him drive down his policies and programmes and therefore will not be stampeded by any faceless group into rushing into appointments just to favour a certain group whose stock-in-trade is to fight every administration in Ebonyi State.

“The appointment of principal officers, as alleged by this group, does not in any way signify the strength or weakness of the present administration under Governor Nwifuru.

“The governor, however, enjoins the good people of Ebonyi State to continue to support his administration as he has put every effort to bring experienced and worthy hands to bear in the governance of the state without succumbing to the whims and caprices of the opposition elements masquerading in the name of the so-called group.

“Nwifuru has made it clear that no amorphous group or element can cause disaffection between him and his predecessor, David Umahi, and therefore calls on those fanning such embers to desist from doing so.”