‘My Heart Is At Peace With My Wife’ – Obi Cubana Says On 15th Marriage Anniversary

Nigerian billionaire, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, and his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu are celebrating their 15th traditional wedding anniversary today, June 7, 2023.

Naija News reports that the Anambra-born socialite took to his Instagram page to share loved-up photos while expressing excitement about the new milestone in their marriage.

Obi Cubana also expressed love to his wife adding that his heart is at peace with her.

She wrote: “Cheers to the woman I married 15yrs ago! We have grown! I have peace!

“I am happy to be her!! My heart is at peace with you, forever! Thank you, for EVERYTHING! I love you @lush_eby. Traditional marriage, 15yrs ago this date”.

BBNaija Ladies Begging Me To Hook Them Up With Obi Cubana

In related news, former BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney has disclosed what some of his female colleagues have been demanding from him.

According to him, some of them have pleaded with him to introduce them to his billionaire friends like Obi Cubana.

The BBNaija season 6 winner disclosed this during an interview on media personality Nedu’s The Honest Bunch podcast.

According to Whitemoney, most BBNaija female housemates go on the show to seek male customers instead of using the platform to pursue a career.

He also recounted how he questioned some female Ex-housemates from season 7, who approached him to hook them up with his Billionaire friends like Obi Cubana.