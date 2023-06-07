Muslim Dominance: Former Presidential Candidate Slams El-Rufai For Bigotry

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo has slammed the immediate past Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over his recent statement on Muslim dominance of Nigeria’s politics.

He described El-Rufai’s statement as containing divisive bigotry and warned him against a political agenda capable of causing religious crisis in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls the former Kaduna Governor had in a video which has gone viral on social media, allegedly told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance in Kaduna had been successfully replicated in Nigeria and that it shall continue.

El-Rufai was said to have told his audience that in the course of the electioneering campaigns, when “they”(Christians ) tried to ask questions on why the Muslim/Muslim Ticket, he deceived ‘them’ that it was not for religious dominance when in reality, the tickets both nationally and at the state level were for Islamic domination.

The former Governor was also alleged to have said that the victory of Bola Tinubu had silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that he will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

Reacting to the video in a statement via his Twitter account, Adebayo while condemning El-Rufai for the statements credited to him, also pointed out that Nigeria is a diverse and plural country and the various components must be respected.

He wrote: “I condemn the provocative and divisive bigotry inherent in the statements of Governor @elrufai on Islamic dominance of politics in Kaduna and Nigeria. A political agenda founded on ethnicity and religion is anathema to a diverse and plural Nigeria. No to Yes Daddies on all sides.”