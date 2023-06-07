Mercy Chinwo Might Charge N10m To Perform In Church – Father Oluoma Berates Gospel Singers

The Catholic Priest of Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma, has berated gospel singers who charge exorbitant fees to perform in churches.

Speaking during a recent sermon the clergyman lamented that religion has become very expensive.

Citing Mercy Chinwo as an example, Oluoma stated that if he were to invite her to perform she might charge as high as 10 million naira and in turn he would have to collect the money from his church members so he can pay her.

He noted that while he is not against paying gospel ministers but they should not charge too much.

His words; “We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo to come here and sing, how much will I pay? She might charge 10 million naira. Then I will have to collect the money from church members to pay her.

“These are the tragedies we have brought into the church; an artiste will come to the church to minister for 10 million or 5 million, that’s much. I’m not against paying her, you must pay her because you invited her”.