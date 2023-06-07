Man Stabs Friend To Death In Lagos

A 38-year-old man, identified as Raphael Agu, has been remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos State, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Stanley Ugo, to death.

Naija News learnt that a fight had ensued between Agu and Ugo on May 25, 2023, in the Ogudu area of the state and the latter allegedly stabbed the deceased in the stomach with a knife.

Agu was on Tuesday, brought before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba Lagos on two counts of murder.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was given N15,000 by a developer erecting a building around the Transformer Bus Stop in the Ogudu area of the state, to share among the area boys, which he did.

After a while, the deceased and one other person approached the defendant claiming that he did not share the money equally, which led to an argument and a fight erupted.

The defendant, in the cause of the fight, was said to have retrieved a knife and stabbed the deceased in the stomach.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

Nurudeen, presenting a remand application, asked Magistrate P.E Nwaka to remind the defendant for 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Legal Prosecution.

Nwaka granted the request, directing that the defendant be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Center and a duplicate case file should be forwarded to the DPP for legal counsel.

The magistrate also adjourned the case till July 5, 2023.