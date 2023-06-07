Lai Mohammed Speaks On New Appointment Days After Leaving Buhari’s Cabinet

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has expressed his happiness to be appointed as the Managing Partner of Ballard Partners in Nigeria.

Naija News earlier reported that the appointment of the former minister was disclosed in a statement via the official Twitter page of the international lobbying firm on Tuesday, June 6.

The President and founder of the firm, Brian Ballard, explained that Mohammed was chosen for the role due to his high level of respect within the country.

Ballard emphasized that the former minister’s remarkable reputation and extensive experience would provide immense value to the firm’s clients,

In his response to the appointment, Mohammed expressed his excitement to join the firm, highlighting the firm’s impeccable global reputation.

The former minister also conveyed his appreciation for becoming a part of the organization and helping the firm to grow in the Nigerian market.

“I am very pleased to join Ballard Partners and to open the firm’s first office in Africa.

“Ballard Partners has an impeccable reputation internationally and is well known for its success representing African countries and American firms in Africa,” he was quoted as saying.