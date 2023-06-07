Connect with us

Tinubu To Swear-in Akume As SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to swear-in former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Naija News understands that the swearing-in is set to take place today, Wednesday.

Recall that Akume served under the administration of immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental affairs.


Tinubu had last week Friday announced his appointment and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.

