Just In: President Tinubu Holds Meeting With Nigerian Governors

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held a meeting with the Governors of states in Nigeria under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’Forum (NGF).

The meeting which commenced about 12:36 pm held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

As at the time this report was filed, the Governors of Zamfara, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Lagos, Rivers, Osun, Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Oyo, Plateau, Kebbi, Abia, Imo, and Bauchi were in attendance.

The Deputy Governors of Edo and Niger represented their States.

However, the Governors of Katsina, Kaduna, Gombe, Borno, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Ekiti, Ondo and Sokoto were not yet on the ground when the meeting commenced.

The meeting which is the first between President Tinubu and the Governors also had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

The meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report and further details are expected later.