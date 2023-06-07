Jimoh Ibrahim Hints Tinubu On How To Settle Nigeria’s Debt In 90 Days 

Senator-elect and billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, has hinted to President Bola Tinubu on how to offset Nigeria’s debt in 90 days.

According to him, financial authorities in the country should approach five EXIM banks, and collect a loan that is five times the current debt.

Naija News reports that the senator-elect made this preposition when he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The lawmaker said “I can give you a strategy that can make you pay back the debts in 90 days. All you have to do is to call five EXIM banks, including China EXIM bank.

“Take a loan about five times whatever you are owing currently, do a bridge gap financing, and then pay off what you are owing. Then you will have a surplus, do a repayment programme for 40 years and then have an honorarium period of 10 years and you are out of the debt.”

Speaking further about the insecurity and Boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged the nation for over a decade, Ibrahim explained that the insurgency is a political problem, therefore, the President should return Nigerian troops back to their barracks.

He advanced that “Boko Haram is a political problem. You have to socialise politically to solve Boko haram. The first thing Mr President has to do is to withdraw soldiers from the front(line) and return them back to the barracks.

“Children that left NDA as a lieutenant, they have become major-general and the war is still there. Is the military a challenge to ourselves? No.”

Ibrahim, who faulted the strategy used by the authorities in the Northeast to tackle the insurgency revealed that the country has spent about $1.2 trillion fighting insurgency within the last 10 years.

While preferring solutions, he noted that instead of deploying troops, the Nigerian government should “look for information gathering, socialization, you need to meet stakeholders, you have to do meetings.”

He urged the President to “Go into political socialization. You have to socialise domestically. Assuming you have spent 10 per cent of $1.2 trillion on political socialisation, Boko Haram would have disappeared.

“But you spent 89 per cent on a factor that is not significant to confront Boko Haram, Boko Haram will still be there.”