How I Developed Deep Hatred For My Mom As I Got Older – ChaCha Eke

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke Faani, has reminisced on how she developed a deep hatred for her mother, alongside many nightmares and hallucinations.

Naija News reports that the movie star, made this known in a post via Instagram while celebrating her mother’s birthday today.

ChaCha said she loved her mother when she was much younger but things took a different turn because of her mental health challenge.

According to ChaCha, who at different times opened up about suffering from bipolar, some pastors also deceived her into believing that her mother was after her life during her period of crisis.

The thespian further revealed she also prayed for her mother’s death and spewed despicable things about her.

ChaCha Eke added she is happy to have realized that the experience was all a sickness and she loves her mother deeply.

She wrote: “This is my biological Mom. I loved her intensely when I was younger. She was, and still is my best friend. However, as I got older, I began to dislike and develop a deep hatred for her. I had nightmares and hallucinations that supported my euphoria. Sadly, many men of God told me after several manic episodes that she was after my life. And so I went about wishing her death and spewing despicable things about her.

“Looking back now at my mental health challenges and journey, it’s laughable to know that those dysfunctional thought patterns and beliefs of mine were a disorder; a chemical reaction in the brain waves that switches your “most favourite” to “your least favourite”.

“Dear reader, many people have been emotionally torn apart from their loved ones due to underlying mental conditions. They’d come up with all sorts of negative stories to back up their disillusioned claims. Thankfully, there are pills for those weird inexplicable feelings. Did you know?

“Today is my mother’s birthday and I’m grateful to have realized it was all a sickness in my head while she’s still alive. I love you deeply Mommy. You’re a blessed Woman. 9 Grandchildren and still counting.

“Mental illness or not, Momma raised a Queen.”