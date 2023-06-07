Fuel Subsidy: Shehu Sani Reacts As Kwara, Edo Govs Cut Down Civil Servants’ Working Days

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the reduction in the workdays for civil servants in Kwara and Edo States following the removal of fuel subsidy.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Senator Sani said he is waiting for the Governor who will tell the workers in the state not to come to work at all.

The former lawmaker said such a governor would break the record and surpass the actions of both Kwara and Edo governors.

He wrote: “In Kwara, Civil Servants will work three days a week and in Edo two days a Week. We are waiting for the Governor who will break the record by telling them not to come to work at all.”

Naija News reported that the Federal Government had implemented fuel subsidy removal, which has resulted in the astronomical rise in prices of goods and services and overall cost of living.

Following the implementation, the Kwara and Edo state governments cut down the work days for State civil servants to three times a week.

In a statement on Monday, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, Murtala Atoyebi said the move is to alleviate some of the economic pressures workers are currently facing as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

While in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Governor Obaseki said the move is to reduce the pains and ameliorate the sufferings type people are currently facing in the wake of the current realities.