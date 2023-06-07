FIFA Recognizes Victor Osimhen’s Rise In Football

The world football governing body, FIFA, has recognized the rise of Nigerian football star, Victor Osimhen with a special award.

This is coming after former president Muhammadu Buhari awarded Victor Osimhen with the National Award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic.

Osimhen has acted as an inspiration to other young footballers ever since he made his international debut in 2015 when his record 10 goals helped the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria win their sixth Under-17 World Cup trophy in Chile.

The 24-year-old scored the most goals overall and was recognized for his remarkable performance with the Silver Ball and Golden Boot trophies after the tournament.

In the 2022-2023 season, Victor Osimhen made history by becoming the first African to receive the Serie A Top Scorer Award. He most recently assisted Napoli in capturing the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

The striker also ended a 14-year curse by becoming the first player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic to win both the Capocannoniere and the Scudetto in the same season.

In honor of his ascent to fame, FIFA official Gelson Fernandes gave him a customized ball and shirt.

He accompanied the gifts with the following message, “Victor Osimhen, you represent at the moment what football can do.

“From Lagos to Napoli where people love you, you have suffered, but your love for football and determination have guided you.

“Keep going, keep pushing. Africa needs examples and millions are watching and dreaming.”