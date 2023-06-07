Ex-Minister, Lai Mohammed Gets New Appointment

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has been appointed as the Managing Partner of Ballard Partners in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Ballard Partners, an international lobbying firm, made the announcement in a statement via its official Twitter page on Tuesday, June 6.

According to the statement, the organisation will be opening branches in Abuja and Lagos, marking its entry into the Nigerian market, and as part of its expansion plans.

The statement reads: “Ballard Partners, one of the top government relations firms in the United States, is opening its first office in Africa in Abuja, Nigeria, the nation’s capital.

“Lai Mohammed, the immediate past Nigeria minister of information and culture, will serve as the managing partner of the Abuja office and the firm’s satellite office in Lagos, the nation’s financial centre.”

Reason For Mohammed’s Appointment

Brian Ballard, the president and founder of the firm, explained that Mohammed was chosen for the role due to his high level of respect within the country.

He emphasised that the former minister’s remarkable reputation and extensive experience would provide immense value to the firm’s clients.

Ballard said: “Opening our first African office in Nigeria expands our firm’s international footprint to three continents and builds upon the important work we have done on behalf of African nations and companies in Africa and the U.S.

“We are honoured to have former minister Lai Mohammed join the firm as our managing partner in Nigeria. He has a long record of public service and is one of the most respected officials in the country. His outstanding reputation and exceptional experience will be invaluable to our firm’s clients.”