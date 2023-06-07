Details Of Tinubu’s Call With European Council President Emerge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday called on the European Union (EU) to aid Nigeria and Africa in boosting security and economic development to combat poverty.

The conversation took place during a phone call with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The European Council is the EU institution that outlines the political direction and priorities of the European Union.

In a statement released by the Director of Information to the President, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Tinubu underlined the necessity for Africa’s friends and development partners, like the EU, to join efforts in tackling severe poverty across the continent.

President Tinubu specifically highlighted the importance of addressing security challenges in areas such as Lake Chad and coastal regions.

He emphasized that his administration is prioritizing these issues and is committed to taking all necessary measures to resolve them.

The Nigerian leader assured that he would continue to maintain communication with the European Union and its member states.

On the other hand, Michel reaffirmed the Council’s dedication to strengthening cooperation and partnership with Nigeria based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Recognizing Nigeria’s significant role in the EU and the global community, Michel urged President Tinubu to persist in collaborating with the EU across all relevant areas.

The Council President also took the opportunity to congratulate Tinubu once again on his election victory.