Buhari’s Former Aide Returns To School (Photo)

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad has returned to school after serving in the administration of the former Nigerian leader.

Ahmad in a post via his Twitter account disclosed on Wednesday that he has returned to school to take a course on governance.

He wrote: “Alhamdulillah!! Returned to Peking University @PKU1898, Beijing, after the inauguration of President Tinubu, to continue with my Dongfang Program 2023 Spring on Governance.”

‘Nigeria Air Is Not A Fraud’ – Bashir Ahmad Slams Reps

Meanwhile, according to an earlier report by Naija News, Ahmad has berated members of the House of Representatives for describing Nigeria Air as a fraud project.

Ahmad stated this hours after the House Committee on Aviation tagged the national carrier as a fraud, and charged the Federal Government to suspend its establishment.

The committee reached this resolution on Tuesday following an investigative hearing on the airline, which was launched by the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, shortly before exiting office.

However, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Ahmad stated that the Aviation Ministry has signed most of the necessary documents regarding the airline.

The former presidential aide noted that most of the operational certificates and offices for the national carrier have been issued and opened.

Ahmad, however, said the national carrier will fly to make the country proud.

He wrote: “NigeriaAir is NOT a fraud, the Aviation Ministry has made significant progress towards its realization.