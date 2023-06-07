Terrorists Kidnap High Court Judge’s Wife Near Military Headquarters

Terrorists have reportedly kidnapped the wife of an Adamawa State High Court judge, Zainab Abbas.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Abbas was abducted around 2:00 am on Wednesday at Nyibango residence, a short distance away from the 23 brigades of the Nigerian Army headquarters in Yola, the state capital.

It was gathered that Abbas was abducted at the same area where some unknown gunmen had kidnapped a popular televangelist, Rev. Mike Ochigbo, a fortnight ago.

The latest development is said to have generated tension around the Nyibango neighbourhood, as some residents are contemplating leaving the area due to frequent attacks by kidnappers.

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed Abbas’s abduction to SaharaReporters through its spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, Naija News understands.

“The victim was kidnapped at her residence behind Royal Ambassadors Hotel in the Nyibango neighbourhood.”

“The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, deployed operatives of the command, drawn from the Crack Squad, Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT) and other tactical squads to carry out a tactical and intelligence-driven rescue operation on criminal hideouts and black spots to rescue the kidnapped wife of the High Court Judge, arrest the kidnappers and their collaborators that are bent to fomenting troubles in the state.

“Those deployed to rescue the victim will ensure the arrest of the culprits as a further manifestation of the command’s determination to prosecute offenders diligently.

“This deployment will surely assist in coordinating timely response to distress calls and to clamp down on those found committing crimes, as the command has deployed electronic devices to record pictorial evidences of those involved.

“The CP has equally directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and Deployment to coordinate the designed rescue operation as all divisional police officers are to adopt a stop and Search exercise in their respective areas of responsibility, especially midnights to ensure total domination of the public space, prevent escape of criminals and possible arrest of trouble makers,” the police personnel reportedly said.