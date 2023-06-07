Benue: Gov Alia Sacks Newly Employed Civil Servants, Reverses Perm Secs’ Appointments

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has sacked some category of civil servants employed in the state by the immediate past administration led by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Governor Alia’s directive was contained in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Tersoo Kula.

He also ordered civil servants and persons appointed as Permanent Secretaries by the previous administration from January 2023 to date to revert to their previous positions with immediate effect.

The Governor said all recent appointments into the State Civil Service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are nullified adding that the postings and transfers made in the state civil service from October 2022 to date are also nullified.

The statement directed that all affected persons are to comply with the directive with immediate effect.

“All recent appointments into the State Civil Service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are hereby nullified with immediate effect.

“All those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty post either because of extension or contract appointment are to proceed on retirement forthwith.

“All civil servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All civil servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith,” he stated.

“The postings and transfers made in the state civil service from October 2022 to date are hereby nullified.”

“The affected staff should revert to their former ranks, or stations or offices with immediate effect,” the statement directed.