Atiku: Peter Obi Has Been Rendered Politically Impotent In Nigeria – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is to blame for the loss of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Omokri insisted that the PDP flag bearer Atiku Abubakar would have been president but Peter Obi played the role of Judas and sabotaged his chances.

The Socio-political activist argued that President Bola Tinubu came second and was not the winner of the last election.

Speaking via Twitter Omokri noted that Obi has been rendered politically impotent in Nigeria.

According to Omokri: “If Peter Obi had not overreached himself and played Judas, by now, Waziri Atiku Abubakar would be President. Peter would have been vice president, while Tinubu would have come a distant second.

“Even with rigging, it was not Tinubu that defeated Waziri Atiku. It was Peter Obi. For him and Labour Party, going to court is flogging a dead horse. Even Judas did the same.

“He tried to return the 30 pieces of silver to the chief priests, but the deed had been done. If Peter Obi likes, let him condemn the patriotic act of President Bola Tinubu to retain fuel subsidy removal.

“It won’t change the fact that Yes Daddy has been rendered politically impotent in Nigeria.”