Aruna Quadri Explains Why He Won’t Participate In WTT Contender In Lagos

Legendary Nigerian table tennis player, Aruna Quadri has explained why he won’t be taking part in the 2023 World Table Tennis Contender in Lagos.

Aruna Quadri said in a video he shared on his Instagram account, @quadriaruna on Tuesday that he won’t be able to participate in the tournament because of club obligations.

The last time Aruna was in action was during the World Table Tennis Championship, which just ended in Durban, South Africa earlier this year. He was knocked out of the competition in the Round of 32.

Aruna Quadri joined the Russian Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg table tennis club at the beginning of the year. Since he became involved with the club, he has been involved in different table tennis competitions across the world.

While explaining why he won’t participate in the 2023 World Table Tennis Contender in Lagos, the table tennis icon said: “Nothing is as good as playing in front of my home fans and it’s always fun getting support from them year after year.

“I am really sorry that I won’t be able to make the WTT Contender in Lagos next week due to my club engagements.

“I really hope that all of you (fans) will support my compatriots and other players participating in the Contender.

“Thank you also for the support over the years and I really hope to see all of you at the next WTT event”.

Nigeria will send a 25-man team to battle international rivals during the competition, which will take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from Monday through June 18, 2023.