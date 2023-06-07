2023 Census: Tinubu To Meet NPC Chairman This Week

There are indications that the Chairman of, the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwarra, might be meeting President Bola Tinubu before this week runs out.

It was learnt that the development was disclosed by the NPC spokesperson, Isiaka Yahaya on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that though the agenda and the specific day of the meeting were not revealed, the discussion as gathered is likely on the updates of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, which was earlier scheduled for May 3-7 but was postponed indefinitely.

Recall that former President, Muhammadu Buhari had officially approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7 2023.

The development was contained in a press statement signed by the former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed revealed that Buhari gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, April 28, 2023

Shedding more light on the postponed 2023 census, the NPC spokesperson, Isiaka Yahaya said the need to allow the incoming administration to have input on the planned census so as to make use of the result effectively is part of the reasons for the postponement.

He added that there is no truth in rumours flying around that lack of funds was responsible for the postponement of the exercise.

However, in a fresh development, Yahaya told The Punch that “The chairman will be meeting with the President this week but I cannot give you the exact date. We are working on the presentation to brief President Tinubu on the state of the preparation of the census.”

Responding to a question on if preparation for the census is still ongoing, Yahaya said, “We are still continuing with our activities, such as sensitisation and online training, among other activities.”