10th NASS: Akpabio’s Bid Threatened As Tinubu Reportedly Withdraws Support, Set To Announce Candidate From Another Region

There are indications that President Bola Tinubu has changed his mind over the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

A member of the G-6 who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity stated that the President had to bend backwards to appease the G-6 because he wants a stable administration.

He explained that Tinubu might also pick the next Speaker from the North-West and announce his choice on Thursday.

It was further gathered that Tinubu had sent emissaries to notable aspirants among the G-6 to placate them.

The source said: “As of Monday night, the President was still sending emissaries to notable aspirants among the G-6 but it appeared that they were still very angry with the way they were treated by those who presented the proposal to the president before his inauguration.

“Quite honestly, the President is greatly disturbed that the impasse had to drag on for too long. He thought it was a mere protest that would fizzle out with time.

“But having realised that there is more to it, he had to bend back a bit by appeasing the G-6 because he wants to have a stable administration once he kicks off with his cabinet.

Speaking further the source explained that Akpabio’s fate is uncertain as there are still a lot of issues surrounding the bid of Senate presidency.

The source said, “In all these, the issue of the Senate Presidency is paramount because that is the most important. To be honest with you, Akpabio still has a lot of issues around the bid to be Senate president.

“The President sent independent hands to secretly find out the strength and weaknesses of each of the aspirants, including the G-6 and the Yari group.

“It will shock you that the outcome is negative because if we don’t break the G-6 by appeasement, we will not go anywhere; so also the Yari and Orji Kalu alliance.”

A Reps-elect, who spoke on the possibility of a dark horse being unveiled, also disclosed that the current deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Idris Wase and Tajudeen Abass, may be given ministerial slots to represent their states.

“The source said: “So, what he has personally proposed that will be unveiled on Thursday is that he would return to his original plan of Sani Jaji because that was his choice initially and originally before the surprise recommendation came from Femi Gbajabiamila.

“His argument is that Jaji is well known to him, he belongs to the G-6 and since they have resolved to support one of them, he presents him and that may be announced on Thursday evening. And by way of having an inclusive arrangement, Abass and Wase are likely to come on board as ministers to represent their states.”