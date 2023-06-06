Zamfara Liaison Office’s Multi-million Furnitures Emptied Out, Former Governor Fingered

The Zamfara State liasion office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has been allegedly looted by unknown individuals.

Everything in the facility was allegedly looted, including wooden furniture, TV sets among other valuables.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Dauda Lawal, accused his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, and officials in his administration, of looting items from the building.

It is pertinent to note that Lawal, in a statement issued on Saturday, June 3, also alleged that none of the vehicle which Matawalle purchased for N29 billion was left behind after his exit from office on May 29.

In addition, the governor alleged that Matawalle spent N484 million on three bulletproof jeeps, N459.9 million on seven Predo bulletproof jeeps, and N228 million on seven Toyota Hilux.

Watch video below;

Zamfara Police Rescue Nine Kidnapped Children

Meanwhile, Zamfara State command of the Nigeria Police Force has reportedly rescued nine kidnapped victims from their abductors.

The victims were said to have been abducted by armed bandits from Gora-Namaye Community in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News recalls that some armed bandits on Saturday attacked some communities in the same Maradun LGA killing some innocent persons.

Confirming the rescue of the victims while addressing journalists in Gusau, the state capital on Sunday, the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said: “On 3rd June 2023 at about 2014hrs information was received from the district Head of Gora-Namaye village in Maradun LGA that nine children comprising males and females who their parents sent to fetch firewood in the bush were intercepted and abducted by armed bandits.

“Receiving the report, the joint police and other security agencies mobilized to the scene and commenced a search and rescue operation that led to the rescue of the children.”