‘Why Relationship Between Educated People And Uneducated Can’t Work’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin, has argued that a relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work.

The talk show host made this known via her official micro blogging platform on Tuesday, 6th June, 2023.

She stated that if a person dates someone that isn’t within their mental wavelength, then there would be trouble.

She said: ‘’A relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work.

“Education shapes your reasoning, communication skills and generally your orientation. It’s not pride, if you date someone that isn’t within your mental wavelength…….you will lose your mind!” she wrote.

Portable Welcomes Baby Boy With Nollywood Actress

Meanwhile, fast-rising Nollywood actress, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi, has welcomed a baby boy with controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

Naija News reports that the thespian took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share the good news alongside photos of her maternity shoot and their son.

While expressing appreciation to God for the bundle of joy, Ashabi said she is glad to join motherhood and also prayed that God will bless and protect the baby.