Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 6th June, 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security agencies to work together to achieve success in the war against terrorism in the country.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader stated this during a tour of the new office of the National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement, the Director of Information in the Presidential Villa, Abiodun Oladunjoye quoted the President as saying that the security agents have to eliminate terrorism completely.

Tinubu said there would not be prosperity if security challenges were not addressed, adding that the country’s intelligence community must take information sharing as a priority.

The National Industrial Court has granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from going on strike from Wednesday as planned, until the determination of the motion on notice.

Justice O. Y. Anuwe issued the order pn Monday and adjourned further hearing till 19 June.

The judge was ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) which was moved by Mrs. Maimuna Lami Shiru, Director Civil Litigation, Federal Ministry of Justice.

Justice Anuwe said the order shall remain in force pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice dated June 5 which was filed by the Federal Government through the office of the AGF.

The judge said her action was informed by the argument by the Federal Government’s lawyer that the strike, if allowed, will occasion incalculable damage to the nation.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, has handed over to his successor and the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Naija News reports that Gambari handed over to Gbajabiamila on Monday at a handover ceremony, which took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also attended the ceremony and posed for a photo session with the duo.

Recall that the President, last week Friday, appointed Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff following a series of meetings and consultations with APC stakeholders.

The President also approved the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

The former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) in Nigeria, Stephen Oronsaye has been cleared of the N2 billion fraud charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court ruled on Monday that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify a conviction.

Oronsaye was first arraigned in 2015, along with Mr Osarenkhoe Afe, the Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited.

The duo faced 49 charges related to fraud. After the anti-graft Commission separated parts of the case concerning Abdulrasheed Maina, the former head of the Presidential Pension Task Force who was then at large, the charges were amended.

Maina was later prosecuted separately by the EFCC, leading to his conviction and eight-year prison sentence in November 2021.

Oronsaye was also charged alongside three companies – Cluster Logistic Limited; Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited.

The EFCC alleged that between 2010 and 2011, the defendants used these companies to illicitly divert public funds through procurement fraud.

The Commission accused Oronsaye and his co-defendants of inflating biometric enrollment contracts, collective allowances, and other schemes to siphon money from accounts containing pensioners’ funds.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Monday mocked former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo’s law degree following the defeat he suffered at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that Keyamo had accused Atiku of using ‘Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)’ to corruptly enrich himself while he was vice president of Nigeria under former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

He relied on an affidavit allegedly deposed by Atiku’s former media aide, Michael Achimugu, against his former boss in filing his suit.

The former Minister prayed to the court to compel anti-corruption agencies in the country to investigate Atiku for his alleged corrupt activities.

However, the court, on Monday, dismissed the case brought before it by Keyamo.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice James Omotosho, held that the suit lacked merit.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Atiku’s spokesman, Shaibu said that while Keyamo was eager “to satisfy his paymasters”, he did not wait for up to three days for the EFCC and other agencies to act on his petition but hurriedly filed a suit before the court seeking an order to mandate the agencies to act on his petition.

According to Shaibu, the judgment was clear evidence that the former minister was only playing cheap politics.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi continued his case before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Monday, presenting further presidential election results from eight different states.

Accepted as evidence by the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led panel, the results from Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Delta, Kaduna, Imo, Ondo, Sokoto, and Kogi states were examined.

Various numbers of local government areas (LGAs) results from each state were presented, ranging from seven LGAs in Sokoto to 26 LGAs in Imo. These were all marked as exhibits.

Obi, who placed third in the presidential election won by President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, vowed to bring additional exhibits to the court to support his claims of rigged elections.

Obi’s lawyer, Patrick Ikweto, spoke about a fresh application to be presented at the next adjournment and apologized for the late submission of documents they plan to present in court.

However, APC’s counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, expressed frustration at this, criticizing the petitioner’s disregard for the pre-hearing report’s requirement to file and serve documents at least 24 hours before the hearing.

Specifically, Obi and the Labour Party are challenging the validity of President Tinubu’s victory.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended their planned strike action over the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

The decision to suspend the planned strike was taken after a meeting with the federal government representatives at the Aso Rock Villa on Monday night.

It would be recalled the organized labour had planned to embark on a nationwide strike action on Wednesday but after Monday’s meeting, they have made a U-turn and suspended their planned strike.

The decision to suspend the strike was made public in a resolution read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila who added that the meeting would be reconvened on June 19th to continue negotiations.

The parties also agreed to set up a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have suspended its indefinite strike for 21 days.

Naija News reports that JOHESU made the suspension of the industrial action known after the leadership of the unions met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a short statement with the Punch, the Acting National Secretary, Matthew Ajirotu said the president promised to approve their demands.

The presidential petition tribunal panel sitting at the Appeal Court in Abuja has adjourned sitting in the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that after Monday’s session, the court adjourned hearing on the petition till Tuesday, June 6 for the continuation of hearing.

The court proceeds on recess to reconvene at 2 pm for the hearing of other cases.

During Monday’s proceeding, Atiku presented four witnesses before the court.

The first witness served as the PDP Rivers State collation officer for the party, the second witness for the day is Alhaji Mohammed Madaki, the current Chairman of the PDP in the FCT, a third witness for the day is Mr Abraham David, also a resident of the FCT while the fourth witness is one Ibrahim Mohammed Hamza, a resident of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) have been restrained from detaining the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Monday in an ex-parte motion filed by Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) on Yari’s behalf.

The presiding judge also barred the Department of State Services (DSS) from detaining the senator-elect, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Okorowo ordered the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS to show cause in the next adjourned date on why the prayers sought on the motion ex-parte should not be granted.

